Bryce Mitchell Believes The Coronavirus Is A Government Conspiracy

UFC featherweight Bryce Mitchell believes the powers at be are responsible for spreading the COVID-19 virus and causing the ongoing pandemic.

The 25-year-old doesn’t like the fact the American government has shut down businesses and thinks at-risk people should be isolated whilst everybody else gets on with life. Speaking about the ongoing global crisis to MMAJunkie, the unbeaten prospect said.

“My thing is the government. The government shouldn’t be able to tell any business, you know – I understand national emergency, national crisis and stuff, but I just don’t think that these numbers indicate a crisis to me. I mean, I really don’t think that they do. I know it’s killed a bunch of old people in nursing homes and maybe some really young people, but those types of people can be isolated. Young people, old people, they can be isolated pretty easily, while everybody else continues doing what they do, and I just think it’s the government.

Beyond questioning their handling of the situation, Mitchell outright blames the government for creating the virus and trying to spread chaos.

“I blame the government. I really do. It’s usually who I blame for everything. I think the coronavirus was made by the government. I think the good government made the damn virus. I think that they infected the people on purpose to cause some type of chaos. There’s some people making good money and stuff.”

‘Thug Nasty’ believes the end goal for the government is to establish some type of gun control in America, he said.

“I think our government is going to try and take our guns. That’s what I think is going to happen, and it’s sad, but that’s what I see happening. I’ve seen them pushing some gun control thing right now and trying to get our guns or at least seeing if they can. I’m seeing how it goes. I don’t know; the whole thing is crazy to me. It wouldn’t surprise me if a sh*t show went down. I’m talking about everybody shooting everybody.”

Do you believe the COVID-19 pandemic is some type of government conspiracy?