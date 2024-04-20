Ex-UFC champ Luke Rockhold knocks out Joe Schilling in Karate Combat debut – KC 45 Highlights

Luke Rockhold made a statement in his Karate Combat debut.

Taking center stage at KC 45 in Dubai, the former UFC middleweight champion left The Pit with a busted nose, but also an impressive win over former GLORY Kickboxing and Bellator MMA standout Joe Schilling.

Schilling came out immediately putting pressure on Rockhold and backing his opponent up against the wall. Despite controlling The Pit, Schilling offered little in the way of offense in the opening round as Rockhold attacked with his legs, repeatedly going high with the head kick and punishing Schilling’s lead leg.

After being trigger-shy in the first three minutes, Schilling came out swinging in the second. Rockhold was again able to use his kicks to create space and circle the outside of The Pit before scoring a brief takedown. After being separated by the referee, Rockhold took Schilling down once again, landing some solid ground-and-pound strikes.

Somewhere in the fracas, Rockhold’s nose was busted open and began pouring blood.

As Schilling continued his pursuit near the halfway point of the third round, Rockhold landed a massive overhand right that sent ‘Stitch ’em Up’ crashing to the canvas. Rockhold followed it up with a few ground-and-pound strikes, forcing the referee to step in and call for the stoppage.

Official Result: Luke Rockhold def. Joe Schilling via TKO

Check Out Highlights From Luke Rockhold vs. Joe Schilling at Karate Combat 45:

Luke Rockhold just got his nose SMASHED #KC45 pic.twitter.com/IQgSfn5eWv — Mᴀʀᴛʏs Hᴀɪʀʟɪɴᴇ (@MmaUnderdogs) April 20, 2024

Luke Rockhold knocks out Joe Schilling in the main event of #KarateCombat45 pic.twitter.com/7zEfcUcokA — Steven Rae (@stevenrae_) April 20, 2024

Clean right hook from Luke Rockhold to finish Schilling, followed by some GNP #KC45 pic.twitter.com/HrcdEW0gT4 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) April 20, 2024