Dana White Details How Corona Virus Will Impact UFC Events

UFC President Dana White has finally provided an update on the measures his MMA promotion to safeguard its fans and fighters during the Corona Virus pandemic.

UFC boss White released the below statement on the company’s YouTube channel, he said.

“Hey everyone, UFC president Dana White here. We’ve been closely monitoring the situation with the coronavirus and its potential impact on the health and safety of UFC athletes, staff, and fans around the world. We’re moving forward with all our UFC live events but we’re gonna adapt to these unprecedented circumstances. Some of the events will be moved from the original host city to the UFC Apex here in Las Vegas and unfortunately, fans may not be allowed to attend the events.

“The events are still gonna be broadcast live on ESPN the network and on ESPN+ here in the United States. And on media partners worldwide including Combate in Brazil and UFC Fight Pass. So, you can watch the fights wherever you are on your TV, laptop, cell phone, anywhere you know the drill. And fans who had tickets to the event can get a full refund at the point of purchase. This is a very tough situation that is constantly evolving. So, we will keep you updated as best we can. We greatly appreciate your understanding and your continued support. Thank you guys very much.” (Transcribed by MMA News)

White later spoke to Sportcenter and confirmed reports that UFC Brasilia will take place behind closed doors this weekend. He also confirmed UFC Columbus will now take place in Las Vegas at the Apex Facility.

As of right now UFC London will go ahead as planned, with a crowd in attendance. However White said the promotion are working with the UK government as the situation develops over the next week.

Should all UFC events go behind closed doors amid this pandemic?