Former Bantamweight contender, Bryan Caraway, has been charged with multiple felonies. Included in these felonies is the theft of an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) belonging to his ex-girlfriend, also a former UFC fighter and champion, Miesha Tate.

According to ESPN who obtained the prosecuting attorney’s charging document, Caraway was charged with the following.

“Fraud, first-degree attempted theft, filing a false insurance claim and making a false statement on a vehicle title in Benton (Washington) County.”

The case is allegedly focused around Caraway stealing Miesha Tate’s ATV, purchasing insurance on it and then reporting it stolen. ESPN reported that “Caraway initially was charged Jan. 12. He failed to appear in Benton County Superior Court, and a bench warrant for his arrest was issued Feb. 4. On Feb. 10, Caraway was placed on Benton County insurance commissioner Mike Kriedler’s insurance fraud most-wanted list, but he was removed after he contacted the prosecutor’s office.”

The report also reveals details in regards to Miesha Tate’s account of Caraway’s series of crimes. “Tate told investigators that she informed Caraway in December 2018 that she was going to be picking up her ATV. Caraway, Tate said, threatened to file a report that the vehicle was stolen. The report said Tate told investigators that she found out Caraway had allegedly altered and forged a title for the vehicle, and she reported that to the Richland (Washington) Police Department in December 2019” (via ESPN).

Bryan Caraway’s arraignment hearing is reportedly scheduled for March 11th.

Caraway left the UFC in 2019, having lost to Pedro Munhoz via TKO in 2018. He would fight once more following his departure from the UFC, at Battlefield FC 2. He won via unanimous decision against Raja Shippen. Tate has not fought since 2016, where she picked up consecutive losses to Amanda Nunes and Raquel Pennington.

What are your thought on Bryan Caraway being charged with these crimes?