Bruce Buffer Confuses Everyone with Awkward Announcement of Woodson vs. Jourdain Winner: UFC 297 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Bruce Buffer UFC 297

Bruce Buffer’s pronunciation of the name Sean was the cause of a lot of confusion at UFC 297 on Saturday night.

Featherweight standouts Charles Jourdain and Sean Woodson stepped inside the Octagon and delivered an entertaining back-and-forth scrap that left everyone scratching their heads as to who would walk away with the win. Making the official announcement, Buffer revealed that Woodson was the winner via split decision. However, the way he made the announcement left Jourdain believing he had won the bout.

READ MORE:  Documents show Dana White's reaction to UFC star Jon Jones' pay demands: 'He needs to know we don't need him'

Seeing Jourdain’s reaction, Woodson assumed he was the loser and began to walk away before Daniel Cormier stepped into the cage and let him know that he had won the bout.

Official Result: Sean Woodson def. Charles Jourdain via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-29)

READ MORE:  Video - Sean Strickland shares surprising embrace with Dricus du Plessis ahead of UFC 297 title fight: 'Best of luck'

Fans Online React to the Sean Woodson vs. Charles Jourdain Announcement at UFC 297:

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of mixed martial arts and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts