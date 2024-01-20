Bruce Buffer Confuses Everyone with Awkward Announcement of Woodson vs. Jourdain Winner: UFC 297 Highlights
Bruce Buffer’s pronunciation of the name Sean was the cause of a lot of confusion at UFC 297 on Saturday night.
Featherweight standouts Charles Jourdain and Sean Woodson stepped inside the Octagon and delivered an entertaining back-and-forth scrap that left everyone scratching their heads as to who would walk away with the win. Making the official announcement, Buffer revealed that Woodson was the winner via split decision. However, the way he made the announcement left Jourdain believing he had won the bout.
Seeing Jourdain’s reaction, Woodson assumed he was the loser and began to walk away before Daniel Cormier stepped into the cage and let him know that he had won the bout.
Official Result: Sean Woodson def. Charles Jourdain via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-29)