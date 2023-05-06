On Saturday night, Kron Gracie made his first appearance inside the Octagon at UFC 288. Looking to score his first win in the UFC banner, Gracie was matched up with Canadian standout Charles Jourdain.

Gracie came out with a predictable game plan; get the fight to the ground. That turned out to be much more difficult than expected for the Brazilian submission machine. As Gracie plodded forward looking to close the distance, Jourdain regularly lit him up with a series of solid strikes, targeting the head and body equally.

However, Gracie was able to routinely close the distance, opting to pull guard instead of searching for a takedown. Once he had Jourdain in his guard, Gracie offered little offense, simply content to hold position. Each time he was taken down to the mat, Jourdain was eventually able to work his way back up where he continued to dominate on the feet. After three rounds of fairly uneventful action, we went to the judges for a decision.

Official Result: Charles Jourdain def. Kron Gracie via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Check Out Highlights From Kron Gracie vs. Charles Jourdain at UFC 288 Below:

Kron Gracie steps inside the octagon for the first time since October 2019 #UFC288 pic.twitter.com/dDFVCOXlXj — The Schmozone (@TheSchmozone) May 7, 2023

Gracie took his time getting up 😅 #UFC288 pic.twitter.com/48XbvFHF8n — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 7, 2023