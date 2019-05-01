Report: Brock Lesnar Tested By USADA Last Month

Brock Lesnar has retired from mixed martial arts (MMA) competition yet again.

Many believed that Lesnar was gearing up for a return to face Daniel Cormier this summer. However, UFC President Dana White announced that he was told Lesnar is “done” with fighting. TMZ reports that Lesnar has been tested by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) nine times over the past year.

One of those tests came in the first quarter (January to March) of 2019. The second came in April. USADA confirmed that Lesnar was tested between April 1 and 18, but would not disclose the results of the tests. “The Beast” has had run-ins with USADA before. He tested positive for a performance-enhancing drug (PED) after defeating Mark Hunt at UFC 200 in 2016.

He was subsequently suspended a year for the failure, and had the victory overturned to a No Contest. Last summer, Lesnar entered the Octagon to shove UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier. The melee caused many to believe a fight between the two might actually go down.

However, that doesn’t seem to be the case anymore. Instead, Cormier is expected to rematch the very man he dethroned for the heavyweight championship, Stipe Miocic, in August.