Ex-champion Brock Lesnar received over $10 million for last two UFC fights reveals antitrust lawsuit

Brock Lesnar multi-million dollar payments from the UFC revealed as part of an on going legal battle.

The UFC recently lost an appeal to the United States appeals court in attempt to revoke the ongoing class action lawsuit that is currently being brought against the promotion. Over 1,200 fighters that competed from December 2010 and 2017 – they are seeking upwards of $1.6 billion in damages.

They claim that the UFC abused it’s power to supress wages in violation of U.S. antitrust law. With the lawsuit comes with it the unsealing of documents, which has so far resulted in fighter contracts and payments being made public.

The lawsuit has the chances of being a hugely defining news story for the UFC and MMA. The trail is set for April 2024 and the trial is set to last roughly four to five weeks, so except some interesting information and twists to come.

The case had also been fast tracked by a judge back in August after it took five-and-a-half years to resolve a class certification.

Brock Lesnar payouts revealed

Two of Former heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar’s pay-outs, which totalled over $10 million. For his fight against Alistair Overeem at UFC 141, Lesnar would earn $3,000,000 and while earning $8,000,000 for his fight against Mark Hunt at UFC 200.

Lesnar is one of the biggest stars that the UFC has ever seen and brought a huge audience with him after his time spent in the WWE. The 46-year-old defeated the likes of Shane Carwin, Frank Mir and Randy Couture while winning and defending the heavyweight crown.

Details of other stars have also been released such as Khabib Nurmagomedov contract, as well as some of Ronda Rousey and Conor McGregor’s pay-outs were unsealed as part of the lawsuit.

