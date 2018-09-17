Brock Lesnar Makes WWE Return, But UFC Intentions Remain The Same

Last night (Sun. September 16, 2018) Lesnar made his return to the professional wrestling juggernaut at its Hell In A Cell (HIAC) pay-per-view (PPV). He interrupted the main event for the Universal Championship between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman.

Lesnar tore down the steel door of the structure and hit both men with his signature F5 finisher. Hours before the show several professional wrestling sites had reported spotting Lesnar in the same city as the show. It was speculated he’d be getting involved in some way, shape, or form.

This is an interesting move by Lesnar, who was believed to be finished with WWE for the time being last month. He dropped the WWE’s World Title to Reigns at the SummerSlam PPV. This was because “The Beast” is believed to be gearing up for a big UFC return.

He will likely challenge Daniel Cormier for the UFC heavyweight championship in early 2019. According to a report from Dave Meltzer of MMA Fighting, this plan remains the same. The only reason Lesnar appeared at the HIAC PPV last night was that he is setting up another major WWE program for an upcoming show in Saudi Arabia.

WWE and Saudi Arabia have a lucrative deal in place that will provide the country with regular shows over the course of 10 years. Lesnar will be making a return to Saudi Arabia on November 2nd to perform on the card, after appearing on the WWE’s first show this past April.

He is believed to be making “well into the seven figures” for his matches in Saudi Arabia.