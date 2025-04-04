Britain Hart Bests Tai Emery in Bloody Brawl to Retain Strawweight Strap: BKFC 71 Highlights

Britain Hart scored her 10th career win in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship on Friday, securing a hard-fought victory over Tai Emery to retain her strawweight title at BKFC 71.

Emery came off the scratch line, throwing hands and putting a great deal of pressure on Hart. Emery landed a series of solid left hands, likely winning her the round as Hart was put on her back foot. Emery’s game plan remained the same in the second stanza, but Hart was much more willing to stand her ground this time around.

Hart scored with some solid combinations, including a one-two followed by a stiff left just before the end of the round.

The third round was fairly competitive with neither fighter backing down or showing signs of slowing. Both fighters started to show some damage in the fourth, sporting nasty cuts over their left eyes. Emery’s was especially bad as her eye had practically swollen shut by the time she got off her stool for round five.

Before the round, referee Dan Miragliotta called for time to have the ringside physician check out the damage. Fortunately, the fight was allowed to continue.

Hart and Emery left it all in the ring, swinging big and looking for the knockout blow. Hart landed a big right hand just before the bell, but it wasn’t enough to put Emery on the mat, taking us to the official scorecards to determine a winner.

Official Result: Britain Hart def. Tai Emery via unanimous decision (48-47, 50-45, 48-47) to retain the BKFC strawweight world championship.

Hart has now won six in a row inside the squared circle, improving her overall record to 10-3 under the BKFC banner.

Check out highlights from Britain Hart vs. Tai Emery at BKFC 71:

Who's up on your scorecard?! 🤔#BKFC71 | Live NOW on DAZN pic.twitter.com/eoY7xD7fFs — DAZN Sport (@DAZN_Sport) April 4, 2025

ANOTHER SUCCESSFUL TITLE DEFENSE FOR @TeamBritainHart ❤️‍🔥#BKFC71 | Live NOW on BKFC+ pic.twitter.com/EW2yGtMXtL — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) April 4, 2025