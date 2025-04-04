Remember when Tai Emery Flashed The Audience In Celebration? She’s Now Fighting for a BKFC Title

Tai Emery’s rise in combat sports has been anything but conventional, marked by resilience and a flair for the dramatic. The Australian fighter, who began her career as an electrician before transitioning to semi-professional football in the Lingerie Football League, has carved a unique path to the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

Tai Emery Flash Celebration

Photo Credit: @tai_emery on Instagram

Tai Emery gained widespread attention in 2022 during her BKFC Thailand debut when she delivered a first-round knockout against Rung-Arun Khunchai. However, it was her post-fight celebration, climbing the ropes and flashing the audience that made her a viral sensation. The act drew both criticism and admiration but undeniably boosted her visibility. It earned her a surge of followers on social media. Emery later explained that the moment was impulsive and reflective of her personality.

BKFC 71

Beyond the headlines, Emery has continued to prove herself as a formidable competitor in bare-knuckle boxing. Now holding an impressive record, she is set to challenge reigning strawweight champion Britain Hart at BKFC 71 in Dubai booked for April 4. This title fight marks a significant milestone for Emery as she aims to solidify her place among the elite in bare-knuckle boxing.