Brian Ortega vs. Aljamain Sterling – Betting Odds See a Finish Unlikely

ByTimothy Wheaton
Brian Ortega

The upcoming UFC matchup between Brian Ortega and Aljamain Sterling is generating significant interest among fans and bettors alike. The fight, scheduled for August 23, 2025, at UFC Fight Night in Shanghai, places two highly skilled and experienced featherweights against one another in a co-main event slot.

Aljamain Sterling is currently the favored fighter, with the best available odds around -246, indicating that bookmakers consider him more likely to win. Brian Ortega enters the fight as the underdog, with odds roughly +220 in his favor in some markets.

Sterling is favored to win by decision, with bookmakers offering odds around -300 for him on the moneyline. Betting options show Ortega with +250 odds to win likely by a decision outcome. Bettors do not expect Ortega to score a submission. Knockout or technical knockout (KO/TKO) finishes are less favored for both fighters.

The betting market has shown some shifts over time. Early odds opened with Sterling as a solid favorite, reflecting his championship pedigree and wrestling background. Ortega’s odds have moved slightly over time, as bettors monitor his form and the stylistic matchup. Ortega’s reputation as a submission specialist positions him well to challenge Sterling, who does not frequently finish fights on the ground.

Sterling moved up from the bantamweight (135 lbs) to the featherweight (145 lbs) division after losing his bantamweight title to Sean O’Malley via knockout in 2023. His early performances at featherweight show mixed results: a win over Calvin Kattar in April 2024 but a subsequent loss by unanimous decision to Movsar Evloev. Sterling is recognized for his wrestling and grappling power. His style tends to rely on pressure and control, utilizing takedowns and his ground game. Sterling’s skill set makes him a formidable opponent at 145 pounds.

“T-City” Ortega holds a strong record, having faced top-tier opponents in his career. His losses have come against elite fighters such as Max Holloway, Alexander Volkanovski, and Yair Rodriguez. Ortega excels notably in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and is known for his submission skills. His recent performances include a notable submission win over Rodriguez in February 2024 but a drop-off following a unanimous decision loss to Diego Lopes. Ortega looks to put himself as a title contender in the featherweight division with a win.

The betting odds and fight analyses illustrate a matchup where Sterling is favored but Ortega remains a dangerous and respected opponent with a well-rounded skill set. The fluctuations in odds reflect the cautious balance of strengths and weaknesses each fighter brings, and the bout is poised to be a key contest for featherweight rankings and future title implications.

