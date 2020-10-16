Top ranked Featherweight Brian Ortega stepped on the scale this morning with a brand new look ahead of his number 1 contender’s main event tomorrow night against The Korean Zombie Chan Sung Jung.

Over the last few years, Ortega has sported long hair, rocking a man bun, ponytail, etc. where it had become almost a signature look, along with the cornrows on fight day.

At the Friday morning weigh-ins for his fight with the Korean Zombie, however, he revealed he’s cut off all of his hair ahead of his fight.

With a freshly shaved head, @BrianTcity hits the mark at 146 pounds 😯 #UFCFightIsland6 pic.twitter.com/FbBTYYNZ7I — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 16, 2020

While rumors quickly spread regarding why he cut it, mainly due to a potential weight cut issue, it was revealed that he had donated his hair to “Locks of Love” which is for children who are undergoing chemotherapy.

Brian Ortega (@BrianTcity) is donating the hair he shaved ahead of today’s weigh-in to Locks of Love for children undergoing chemotherapy, per his manager Tiki Ghosn 👌👌 pic.twitter.com/rKtBu0B0pf — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) October 16, 2020

Brian Ortega has not fought since a December 2018 TKO loss to Max Holloway for the title. He’ll look to get back to a long coveted title shot post injury.

The Korean Zombie, meanwhile, last fought in December 2019, when he picked up a first-round knockout win over Frankie Edgar, who stepped in to replace an injured Ortega on short notice. He’ll be looking for his second career title shot with a win tomorrow night.

How Do you see Ortega vs Korean Zombie playing out tomorrow night?