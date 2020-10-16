UFC Fight Island 6 is all set after all fighters scheduled to compete on tomorrow’s card have now weighed in. Brian Ortega and ‘The Korean Zombie’ both successfully made the featherweight limit ahead of their fight which will decide who is next in line for Alexander Volkanovski. See below for the entire UFC Fight Island 6 official weigh-in results.

MAIN CARD

Brian Ortega (146) vs. Chan Sung Jung (146)

Jessica Andrade (126) vs. Katlyn Chookagian (126)

Modestas Bukauskas (206) vs. Jimmy Crute (206)

James Krause (171) vs. Claudio Silva (171)

Thomas Almeida (146) vs. Jonathan Martinez (146)

PRELIMS

Mateusz Gamrot (156) vs. Guram Kutateladze (156)



Poliana Botelho (125) vs. Gillian Robertson (125.5)



Jun Yong Park (185) vs. John Phillips (186)



Jamie Mullarkey (156) vs. Fares Ziam (156)



Gadzhimurad Antigulov (206) vs. Maxim Grishin (205.5)



Said Nurmagomedov (136) vs. Mark Striegl (136)