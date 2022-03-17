UFC featherweight contender, Brian Ortega has detailed footage of an apparent police stop in a recent visit to Mexico, claiming responding officers refused to issue him back his driving license without payment.

Ortega, a native of Los Angeles, California – has spoken openly and proudly of his Mexican heritage, however, in a recent visit to the country, footage posted on social media appears to show Ortega involved in a traffic stop – with Ortega claiming responding officers refused to give him back his license without receiving money from him.

“Brian Ortega told these corrupt cops in Mexico that wanted his money to f*ck off, they took his license so now he won’t be able to leave,” Twitter user, Anthony Romero tweeted. “I hope the @ufc can help him out somehow.”

In the tweet, Romero accompanies video footage taken from Ortega’s official Instagram account, with Ortega, apparently located in Sonora, posting the caption, “B*tch ass corrup (sic) cops wanted my money I told them f*ck off so they took my license so I won’t be able to get back home.”

In his most recent Octagon appearance, Ortega headlined UFC 266 back in September in his second attempt at securing undisputed featherweight gold – dropping a unanimous decision loss to current champion, Alexander Volkanovski in a Fight of the Year contender.

Ortega had managed an impressive, one-sided victory over incoming UFC 273 headliner, the #4 ranked, Chan Sung Jung in his most recent victory – back in October 2020.

Brian Ortega became the first fighter to finish Frankie Edgar with strikes back in March 2018

Whilst a return opponent for Ortega has yet to be booked at the time of publication, the promotion, as per fellow division contender, Yair Rodriguez are working on pairing the two of them together for a high-profile matchup this summer.

“I had discussed with Brian (Ortega), it was an unwritten agreement, that we would not fight unless it was necessary,” Yair Rodriguez said. “Unfortunately, we find ourselves in a position where we have to fight against each other to reach the goal that we have, to become world champions.”

“I am happy to have the opportunity to face a great warrior like Brian Ortega, I am happy that more doors are opening thanks to the work that we have been able to show every time we get into the Octagon,” Yair Rodriguez continued. “And there is talk that the fight [between us], it could happen in mid-June or July, we know that anything can happen, those are the talks, nothing has been signed.”

