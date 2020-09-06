Well, talk about making quick work of an opponent. Prominent Performance of the Night victor, Brian ‘Boom’ Kelleher may be in line for yet another post-fight bonus, via his quickfire finish of short-notice replacement, Ray ‘The Judge’ Rodriguez.

The New York native was initially scheduled to face off with Ricky Simón at UFC Fight Night Vegas 9 tonight until a positive COVID-19 test ruled the latter out. Yesterday, Kevin Natividad weighed in ahead of a featherweight matchup but was forced to withdraw late last night. In steps Dana White’s Contender Series alum, Rodriguez.

Firing off an initial combination, Rodriguez pushed Kelleher back to the fence, shooting for a double-leg shortly after. Locking up a now patented guillotine, Kelleher forced the issue with a submission win in a mere forty-seconds deep into the very first round. Speaking with UFC commentator, Jon Anik afterward, Kelleher voiced his intentions to make the Octagon walk for a staggering fifth time this year.

Check out Kelleher’s timely guillotine victory, below.

Less than a minute and Boom gets the sub! pic.twitter.com/jGoDcaz9p7 — ShayMyName (@ImShannonTho) September 6, 2020