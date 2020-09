Up next is a short notice match-up between Brian Kelleher and Ray Rodriguez.

Round 1: Rodriguez opens with a leg kick before going to the body. Kelleher attempts to counter with a left hook. Rodriguez continues the pressure taking Kelleher to the cage. Kelleher secures a guillotine as Rodriguez shoots for the takedown. This secures him the submission victory as Rodriguez taps.

Official Result: Brian Kelleher def. Ray Rodriguez via SUB (Rear Naked Choke) 0:39, R1