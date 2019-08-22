Brendan Schaub Believes Nate Diaz Is New Fan-Favorite Over Conor McGregor

Spread the word!













Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz have one of the greatest rivalries the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA) has ever seen.

They’re also both two of the biggest stars in the UFC today. However, as of now, Diaz has been the more active fighter, ending a three-year layoff this past weekend with a win over Anthony Pettis at UFC 241. As for McGregor, he continues to get himself into trouble outside of the Octagon, forcing fans to question whether or not the Irishman will ever fight again.

Speaking on the matter in the latest episode of his podcast, “Below The Belt,” former UFC heavyweight star-turned-comedian, Brendan Schaub, offered his take on the matter. Schaub made the case for why Diaz has seemingly overtaken McGregor as the UFC’s top fan-favorite star. Especially after McGregor recently punched an elderly man over a ridiculous whiskey dispute. (H/T MMA News)

“I think now because what Conor’s doing we’re all like, ‘alright man, we’re out.’ And then Nate Diaz somehow gone from heel to [face] and we’re like, we’re rooting for him. We want him to get paid, we want to see him fight big fights.

“Yeah you’re kinda like, ‘holy f*ck. Nate Diaz is the good dude here.’ Just because what Conor, all the shenanigans he’s done. And for me to go, ‘dude I can’t defend you’ is a truckload.”

Diaz has the chance to solidify himself even further as the UFC’s new top star. He is currently in discussions to fight Jorge Masvidal in his next Octagon appearance, which has the potential to be the biggest fight of the year. Both Diaz and Masvidal are heavy fan favorites. A clash between the pair would certainly be a spectacle of an event.

Do you think Diaz has overtaken McGregor as the new top fan-favorite in the UFC?