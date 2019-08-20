Conor McGregor Posts Lengthy Statement On Nate Diaz’s UFC 241 Win

Spread the word!













Conor McGregor has finally reacted to Nate Diaz’s winning return at UFC 241 this past weekend by posting a lengthy statement on Instagram.

Diaz returned to the Octagon with a dominant decision victory over Anthony Pettis. It was notably his first fight in nearly three years when he was last outpointed by McGregor at UFC 202.

Speaking after the win, Diaz surprised many by calling out Jorge Masvidal rather than McGregor for a trilogy fight. And on the three-year anniversary of their rematch, the Irishman paid tribute to the Stockton native.

“3 years to the day myself and this Mexican animal went to war,” McGregor wrote on Instagram. “Congrats on the win this weekend Nate, it was motivating to see it for my own comeback. I don’t blame you not mentioning me for the trilogy bout post fight, you know what I’m like when I get going. Vicious.

“I loved the round 3 style from round 1 that you implemented. It’s what I was hoping you would implement for this bout and was glad to see you do it. I’ll be prepared for it when we go again. If we go again. If not, respect always. A war for the ages. No bitch talk. Just real shit.”

It will certainly be interesting to see what’s next for McGregor. The former lightweight champion was last submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 last year. However, the option of a trilogy fight with Diaz is always there should he not get his rematch with Nurmagomedov.

Do you think we’ll ever see McGregor vs. Diaz III?