Brendan Allen Hoping for Title Shot with a Win at UFC Paris: ‘I’ve Checked Every Single Box’

Brendan Allen believes he’s next in line for a title shot in the middleweight division should he defeat Nassourdine Imavov. Allen is set to fight Imavov this weekend on Sep. 28 at UFC Fight Night: Mociano vs Saint Denis in Paris. The bout is the co-main event in a fight that will shake up the middleweight rankings.

‘All In’ Allen is currently ranked as the No. 8 middleweight in the division while Imavov sits at No. 4 in the rankings. A win for Brendan Allen can put him in the top five and potentially set up a title shot. He’s currently on a seven-fight win streak with his last two victories coming against the likes of Chris Curtis and Paul Craig.

Brendan Allen Believes he’s up next

In a recent interview, Allen talked about his potential title shot chances, “Ideally speaking, if I go out there and beat Imavov, especially if I finish Imavov within three rounds in his hometown, in front of his people, I think I’ve checked every single box except for one: to fight for the title,” he stated.

While a big win over Imavov could set up a potential title shot, the top of the middleweight division is currently active and he may have to wait in line.

Current champion Dricus Du Plessis is projected to fight former champion Sean Strickland (No.1). Robert Whittaker (No. 3) is set to fight Khamzat Chimaev (No. 12) in what could be a title eliminator matchup. On top of that Brazilian Caio Borralho (No. 5) is coming off a really impressive victory against Jared Cannonier.

If Brendan Allen hopes to fight for a title, he may have to wait it out or take another fight should he defeat Imavov.

Defeating Imavov will be no easy task for Brendan Allen as ‘The Sniper’ is coming off wins against Jared Cannonier and Roman Dolidze. Allen is hoping to extend his current winning streak in Paris as well as defeating Imavov in his home country. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Nassourdine Imavov (-220) sits as the favorite while Brendan Allen (+180) is a slight underdog.