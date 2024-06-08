Nassourdine Imavov lands TKO win over Jared Cannonier after brutal referee stoppage – UFC Louisville Highlights

Former middleweight title challenger, Jared Cannonier will likely leave Kentucky feeling outdone by by heralded referee, Jason Herzog following his UFC Louisville headliner with Nassourdine Imavov — dropping a fourth round TKO defeat to the streaking Dagestani in rather controversial fashion

Cannonier, the current number four ranked middleweight contender, had been sidelined turning in a decision win over fellow former title challenger, Marvin Vettori in the summer of last year — which came as his second straight win after a close judging win of his own against former champion, Sean Strickland.

As for former MMA Factory staple, Imavov, the Russian-born French force can count it two wins in two tonight after UFC Louisville, following a prior majority decision win over Roman Dolidze back in February.

Sharing a largely striking exclusive affair with Cannonier tonight in Kentucky, Imavov will likely count himself lucky to land a fourth round stoppage victory via strikes, despite rocking the former with a winging right hook.

Catching an engaging Cannonier on his left blind side, Imavov attempted to seize the chance and finish the fight, and despite failing to fell the former title challenger, Imavov conituned to pour on the pressure — and despite the fact it appeared Cannonier was recovering on the feet, Herzog stepped in to stop the contest.

Following his second straight main event win on the trot, Imavov called for a September comeback at UFC Paris, welcoming a fight with the above-mentioned Strickland — whom he was defeated by back in January in a short-notice light heavyweight main event.

Below, catch the highlights from Nassourdine Imavov’s win over Jared Cannonier at UFC Louisville