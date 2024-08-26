Fans react to Jared Cannonier getting the snot beat out of him

Former undisputed middleweight championship challenger, Jared Cannonier has come under the wrath of fans following his loss at UFC Vegas 96 to Caio Borralho over the course of last weekend — after he literally got the snot beaten out of his nose in a viral clip en route to defeat by the Brazilian.

Cannoiner, a former middleweight title challenger against former champion, Israel Adesanya — returned over the course of the weekend to a familiar Apex facility setting, dropping a unanimous decision loss to surging unbeaten promotional contender, Borralho over the course of five rounds.

And dropping his second consecutive defeat, Jared Cannonier had headlined a UFC Fight Night Nashville card against French contender, Nassourdine Imavov just two months ago in Tennessee — suffering a controversial standing TKO loss to the streaking challenger in the fourth round.

Suffering a knockdown in the fifth and final frame, Jared Cannonier managed to survive a slew of brutal ground strikes from the Contender Series product, Borralho — forcing a decision in his second consecutive loss.

Jared Cannonier subject to many a meme after UFC Vegas 96 loss to Caio Borralho

However, a particularly stinging shot from the Brazilian managed to catch the eye of eagled-viewing fans — who noted how Cannonier saw the snot shoot from his nostril — as well as a healthy spattering of blood, leading to many reactions online.

“At age 40 you should not be in the UFC,” A user on Instagram wrote.

“Sinuses cleared.”

A better man than me. I would have gave up the Holy Spirit.”

“Someone’s parlay got ruined by Miragliotta.”

“Ref wanted him dead.”

O golpe de 🇧🇷 Caio Borralho que quase nocauteou 🇺🇸 Jared Cannonier no UFC, agora há pouco, em Las Vegas. #ufcbr

https://t.co/BnWuVo6Ki9 — MMA Melotto (@MMAmelotto) August 25, 2024

Everyone making excuses… he’s 40… he fought too soon… or maybe the nerd is actually that good.”

“This guy blacked out, the referee should have stopped the fight.”

Off the back of his own win, Borralho has vowed to challenge for the middleweight crown next — either against current gold holder, Dricus du Plessis, or impending challenger, Sean Strickland.

Let those guys (Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland) kill themselves and I’m the next one [title challenger at middleweight],” Caio Borralho explained.