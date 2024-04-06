Brendan Allen bags split decision win in Fight of the Year contender with Chris Curtis – UFC Vegas 90 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Brendan Allen scored a big win and a little redemption in the UFC Vegas 90 headliner on Saturday night.

After coming up short against Chris Curtis nearly three years ago, ‘All In’ continued his surge up the middleweight rankings. He walked away with a closely contested split decision victory over ‘The Action Man’ in a clash many call a Fight of the Year contender.

Official Result: Brendan Allen def. Chris Curtis via split decision (47-48, 48-47, 49-46)

With the win, Allen has now won his last seven fights inside the Octagon and avenged his last loss under the UFC banner. As for Curtis, ‘The Action Man‘ alternated wins and losses in his last six outings, going 5-3 with 1 no contest in his UFC career.

Check Out Highlights From Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis at UFC Vegas 90:

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

