Brendan Allen bags split decision win in Fight of the Year contender with Chris Curtis – UFC Vegas 90 Highlights

Brendan Allen scored a big win and a little redemption in the UFC Vegas 90 headliner on Saturday night.

After coming up short against Chris Curtis nearly three years ago, ‘All In’ continued his surge up the middleweight rankings. He walked away with a closely contested split decision victory over ‘The Action Man’ in a clash many call a Fight of the Year contender.

Official Result: Brendan Allen def. Chris Curtis via split decision (47-48, 48-47, 49-46)

With the win, Allen has now won his last seven fights inside the Octagon and avenged his last loss under the UFC banner. As for Curtis, ‘The Action Man‘ alternated wins and losses in his last six outings, going 5-3 with 1 no contest in his UFC career.

Check Out Highlights From Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis at UFC Vegas 90:

We go into Round 5 between Brendan Allen and Chris Curtis! 🔥#UFCVegas pic.twitter.com/eKscAWOWXC — UFC on TNT Sports (@ufcontnt) April 7, 2024

Brendan Allen vs Chris Curtis #UFCVegas90



End of rd 5 pic.twitter.com/AS2WBhkWKr — Just zipped a bong hit with my bear Ted (@stonedagainbros) April 7, 2024

Brendan Allen defeats Chris Curtis via split decision pic.twitter.com/hSmSWGJagP — MMA Mania (@mmamania) April 7, 2024

ABSOLUTE WARRIORS 😤



Chris Curtis and Brendan Allen gave their all to the final bell 💪 #UFCVegas90 pic.twitter.com/0uzflPHOKI — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 7, 2024