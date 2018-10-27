Breaking: Demetrious Johnson For Ben Askren Trade Is Official

The first major intra-organization trade in mixed martial arts is official. The UFC has finalized their Demetrious Johnson for Ben Askren deal with ONE Championship.

After news of the previously unheard-of deal shook the MMA world this week, ESPN’s Ariel Helwani is reporting that it has been finalized:

The historic Demetrious Johnson vs. Ben Askren trade is a done deal, multiple sources confirm. Full story coming shortly to @espn. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 27, 2018

Helwani pointed out that the trade was not only historic but a rare instance where both sides were happy. ‘Mighty Mouse’ wanted to go to ONE, and Askren wanted to prove he could defeat the best in the UFC:

Not only is this trade historic for MMA, it’s one of the rare times in sports where every party involved is happy with the deal. Johnson wanted to sign with ONE; Askren wanted a chance to prove he’s the best in UFC. Their reps/the orgs worked to get it done. Win-win for all. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 27, 2018

Askren has taken full advantage of the newfound attention now that’s finally coming to the UFC.