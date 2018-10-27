Breaking: Demetrious Johnson For Ben Askren Trade Is Official

By
Mike Drahota
-
The first major intra-organization trade in mixed martial arts is official. The UFC has finalized their Demetrious Johnson for Ben Askren deal with ONE Championship.

After news of the previously unheard-of deal shook the MMA world this week, ESPN’s Ariel Helwani is reporting that it has been finalized:

Helwani pointed out that the trade was not only historic but a rare instance where both sides were happy. ‘Mighty Mouse’ wanted to go to ONE, and Askren wanted to prove he could defeat the best in the UFC:

Askren has taken full advantage of the newfound attention now that’s finally coming to the UFC.

