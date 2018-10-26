Ben Askren Offers To Fight Both Diaz Brothers At Same Time

The hits literally will not stop coming from Ben Askren. His social media callout tour has gotten so over-the-top, in fact, that Askren offers to fight two opponents at once.

Askren capped off day one of his callout tour by calling out big names like Khabib, GSP, and the Diaz brothers. The biggest, Conor McGregor, was absent from said tour, yet Askren explained just why earlier today. He knows he’s unlikely to get a fight with the top of the food chain – at least for now.

But he’s ready to throw down with Stockton’s finest in the Octagon, and not in the usual way. Askren offered to fight both Nick and Nate Diaz in a handicap match where the brothers switched off rounds:

Ok to make it fair I’ll fight both @NateDiaz209 and @nickdiaz209 in a handicap 5 round bout. Nate takes odd rounds and Nick evens. I still don’t lose a round — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) October 26, 2018

Askren has made many outspoken statements this week immediately after it was announced he would be “traded” to the UFC for Demetrious Johnson. This is probably his most outlandish.

You could also argue that many would favor him not to lose a round to the Diaz brothers even if they were allowed to switch off. The undefeated wrestling champion is that dominant on the mat. He hasn’t exactly faced the cream of the crop in the sport so we know for sure, however.

If he’s looking to get his name out there among mainstream UFC fans – and he is – then it’s working. Askren has a palpable buzz building for his UFC debut, not something we see all too often in the sport.

Will he get the fight or fights he’s looking for?