Brandon Royval calls out flyweight champ Alexandre Pantoja in fiery post-Fight interview at UFC Mexico City

Brandon Royval wants another crack at flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja.

Stepping up on short notice after Brandon Moreno’s originally scheduled opponent — Amir Albazi — bowed out due to a neck injury, Royval delivered a solid performance throughout their five-round headliner, earning a split-decision victory over ‘The Assassin Baby’ inside Mexico City’s Arena CDMX.

Following the contest, a fired-up Royval called out Pantoja, who was sitting cageside for the festivities.

“I’m a f*cking gangster. I’m the realest one in this flyweight division,” Royval said while speaking with Paul Felder. Everybody wants to grapple me all day. Speaking of grappling, I hear Pantoja’s in the building. Let’s run that sh*t back motherf*cker. Ain’t no motherf*cker holding me down ever again. I’m going to people’s house and I’m taking their f*cking sh*t. All day, every day. Brandon ‘Raw Dog’ motherf*ckin’ Royval in the building. Westside!”

Is anyone interested in Brandon Royval vs. Alexandre Pantoja 3?

Brandon Royval has stepped inside the Octagon with Pantoja on two separate occasions, the first coming at a Fight Night event in August 2021. Pantoja earned a submission via RNC in the second round. Two years later, they would run it back in a flyweight title tilt at UFC 296 in December. ‘The Cannibal’ once again came out on top, this time by unanimous decision.

With Royval already coming up short against Pantoja twice, a third fight between the two would be a hard sell for fight fans. But with the UFC in desperate need of a flyweight title contender not named Brandon Moreno, ‘Raw Dog’ may be the best option at hand.