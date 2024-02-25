Brandon Royval defies the odds, scores split decision over Brandon Moreno – UFC Mexico City Highlights

Brandon Royval stepped into the UFC Mexico main event as a +220 underdog, but that didn’t stop him from delivering a show-stealing performance against former flyweight world champion Brandon Moreno.

More than three years removed from their first meeting when ‘The Assassin Baby’ scored a last-second TKO, Royval earned some redemption, outlasting Moreno in a five-round back-and-forth war inside Arena CDMX in Mexico City. ‘Raw Dog’ threw an incredible 370 significant strikes during the 25-minute affair, though he only landed a lowly 28%. Still, that was enough to outstrike Moreno in the third, fourth, and fifth rounds which ultimately sealed the victory on two of the three scorecards.

Official Result: Brandon Royval def. Brandon Moreno via split decision (48-47, 46-49, 48-47)

Following the bout, Royval called for a rematch with reigning flyweight titleholder Alexandre Pantoja, who was sitting cageside for the festivities. Royval came up short against Pantoja at UFC 296 in December, but his impressive short-notice showing against Moreno may put him right back in line for another shot at gold.

Check Out Highlights From Brandon Royval vs. Brandon Moreno at UFC Mexico:

