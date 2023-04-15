Attempting to stamp his ticket for his first title challenge under the promotional banner, streaking flyweight contender, Brandon Royval turns in his third consecutive victory — finishing Brazilian staple, Matheus Nicolau with a first round knee and elbow strikes knockout on the preliminary card of UFC Fight Night Kansas City.

Entering tonight’s high-stakes clash with Brazilian contender, Nicolau boasting the #4 rank in the official flyweight pile, Factory X trainee, Royval had landed a pair of triumphs over both Rogerio Bontorin, and Matt Schnell ahead of tonight’s outing in Missouri.

Voicing his interest in serving as an official back-up to this July’s flyweight title fight rematch between past-foes, Brandon Moreno, and Alexandre Pantoja, Royval likely staked his claim for title contention with tonight’s victory.

Stopping Minas Gerais finisher, Nicolau, Royval countered strikes from the Brazilian with a knee straight up the middle, before jumping into guard and landing a series of heavy elbows, securing a first round knockout win.

Below, catch the highlights from Brandon Royval’s KO win over Matheus Nicolau