Brandon Moreno vs. Askar Askarov Ends In A Draw – UFC Mexico City Results

Spread the word!













Next on the UFC Mexico City main card, Brandon Moreno makes his UFC return as he meets undefeated newcomer Askar Askarov in a flyweight contest.

Round 1: Moreno started as the more active fighter but was eventually taken down by Askarov who caught hold of his leg. The Dagestani quickly took his back before a Moreno scramble saw him end up on top. From there, “The Assassin Baby” tried to land strikes but had trouble getting past Askarov’s guard. With a minute remaining, both fighters stood up and engaged each other until the end of the first stanza.

Round 2: The second round started the same way the first ended before Askarov took Moreno down once again. However, Moreno got back up and attempted to strike before Askarov got his back again. “Bullet” took Moreno down twice after that Moreno was able to get the fight standing both times. This time, Moreno caught Askarov with a head kick that dropped his foe. However, Askarov quickly went for the takedown with Moreno on top of him for the remainder of the round.

Round 3: Unlike the previous two rounds, this round started with Moreno taking Askarov down. Askarov attempted an omoplata submission but didn’t have all of it as he was content with working off his back while Moreno attempted to land strikes. A scramble saw Moreno take Askarov’s back and transition into a rear naked choke submission but the latter defended well. The fight remained on the ground before Askarov reversed the position but with only 10 seconds remaining, it was to no avail.

Official Result: Brandon Moreno draws Askar Askarov via split decision (28-28, 29-28, 27-30)