UFC Mexico City Results: Yair Rodriguez vs. Jeremy Stephens

UFC on ESPN+ 17 goes down from the Mexico City Arena in Mexico City, Mexico tonight (Sat. September 1, 2019).

In the main event of the night, Yair Rodriguez meets Jeremy Stephens in featherweight action. Both men are sure to put on a show, as they’re proven finishers on the feet. Also, in the co-main event, Carla Esparza takes on Alexa Grasso at 115 pounds. The Las Vegas-based promotion has compiled a great card for MMA fans to enjoy.

UFC Mexico City Results

Main Card:

Featherweight: Yair Rodriguez vs. Jeremy Stephens

Yair Rodriguez vs. Jeremy Stephens Women’s strawweight: Carla Esparza vs. Alexa Grasso

Carla Esparza vs. Alexa Grasso Flyweight: Brandon Moreno vs. Askar Askarov

Brandon Moreno vs. Askar Askarov Women’s bantamweight: Irene Aldana vs. Vanessa Melo

Irene Aldana vs. Vanessa Melo Featherweight: Martin Bravo vs. Steven Peterson

Preliminary Card:

Bantamweight: Jose Alberto Quinonez vs. Carlos Huachin

Jose Alberto Quinonez vs. Carlos Huachin Featherweight: Polo Reyes vs. Kyle Nelson

Polo Reyes vs. Kyle Nelson Women’s strawweight: Ariane Carnelossi vs. Angela Hill

Ariane Carnelossi vs. Angela Hill Flyweight: Sergio Pettis vs. Tyson Nam

Sergio Pettis vs. Tyson Nam Light heavyweight: Vinicius Moreira vs. Paul Craig

Vinicius Moreira vs. Paul Craig Women’s bantamweight: Sijara Eubanks vs. Bethe Correia

Sijara Eubanks vs. Bethe Correia Lightweight: Claudio Puelles vs. Marcos Rosa Moriano

