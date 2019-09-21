UFC Mexico City Results: Yair Rodriguez vs. Jeremy Stephens

UFC on ESPN+ 17 goes down from the Mexico City Arena in Mexico City, Mexico tonight (Sat. September 1, 2019).
In the main event of the night, Yair Rodriguez meets Jeremy Stephens in featherweight action. Both men are sure to put on a show, as they’re proven finishers on the feet. Also, in the co-main event, Carla Esparza takes on Alexa Grasso at 115 pounds. The Las Vegas-based promotion has compiled a great card for MMA fans to enjoy.
UFC Mexico City Results
Main Card:
- Featherweight: Yair Rodriguez vs. Jeremy Stephens
- Women’s strawweight: Carla Esparza vs. Alexa Grasso
- Flyweight: Brandon Moreno vs. Askar Askarov
- Women’s bantamweight: Irene Aldana vs. Vanessa Melo
- Featherweight: Martin Bravo vs. Steven Peterson
Preliminary Card:
- Bantamweight: Jose Alberto Quinonez vs. Carlos Huachin
- Featherweight: Polo Reyes vs. Kyle Nelson
- Women’s strawweight: Ariane Carnelossi vs. Angela Hill
- Flyweight: Sergio Pettis vs. Tyson Nam
- Light heavyweight: Vinicius Moreira vs. Paul Craig
- Women’s bantamweight: Sijara Eubanks vs. Bethe Correia
- Lightweight: Claudio Puelles vs. Marcos Rosa Moriano
