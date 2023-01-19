Brandon Moreno plans on ending rivalry with Deiveson Figueiredo with a finish: “I did it before, I can do it again.”

Current interim UFC flyweight champion, Brandon Moreno, plans to emphatically end his rivalry with the reigning champion, Deiveson Figueiredo.

Over two years on from their first fight, Moreno and Figueiredo will finally put their epic fight series to bed. The trilogy stands at one apiece, with one draw, and has been nothing but fireworks from the very beginning.

Moreno and Figueiredo are what Arturo Gatti was to Micky Ward, their careers and lives will forever be linked through their battles. This Saturday however, in the co-main event of UFC 283, the fourth and final fight will determine not only the winner of the legendary struggle, but who take on the mantle of undisputed UFC flyweight king.

Brandon Moreno plans on making it definitive

The 29-year-old Moreno, who currently sits at the slight betting favorite, is fresh off an impressive stoppage win over Kai Kara-France. The Mexican says he plans on finishing Figueiredo, leaving no doubt and moving on to other divisional challengers.

“For sure, I know I’m going to fight on Saturday, 100 percent,” Moreno said during a press conference. “I don’t care. My goal; I’m talking about history and importance. I want to finish this with Figueiredo, finish this with Figueiredo on Saturday and then start to watch Pantoja, Nicolau, Manel Kape and all the other names.”

“The last dance man, my plan is to make a statement in this one, my plan is to just finish Deivison Figueiredo. I did it before and I know, I feel it. I can do it again, I will and that’s it.”

Whatever happens and whoever wins, MMA fans should cherish the fight and what will be rare four-fight series. Rarely do fights ever get as enthralling as the first encounter between the pair and what is ever more uncommon is that it lives up to it another two times.

Brandon Moreno discusses the upcoming matchup

