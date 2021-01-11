Brandon Moreno hit out at UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo over his recent comments.

Figueiredo has recently engaged in some trash talk with Henry Cejudo and even called for a flyweight BMF title fight with him.

“[I want] a superfight for the ‘BMF’ belt. If the UFC wants this, I’m in. It would be another great fight to add to my game. They could do a belt between the 125 and 135 divisions, set up a weight and see who’s the baddest motherfucker in the lightweights.

“I want to fight Cejudo, man. He talks a lot, he’s always talking about everyone, so I want to stop this guy. I want to shut his mouth.”

Of course, Figueiredo first has to defeat Moreno first who he is expected to face in a rematch this year following their epic five-round war at UFC 256 last month that resulted in a majority draw.

Moreno made sure to remind him of that before thinking of a Cejudo fight.

“Hey @daico_deusdaguerra I heard you want to be the flyweight BMF, but I want to ask you how you want to be a BMF if you can’t beat a little Mexican kid, I don’t want to talk sh*t about you brother, you know, not my style,I just want to remember you have unfinish business with me.

“I know you don’t want to see me again in a long time 😅but tell me what kind of champion you are ?PD.- you need to fight if you want to buy more of those f*cking ugly clothes you [email protected] translate please.End of the message. !!”

Certainly some strong words from Moreno there which will only make a highly-anticipated rematch with Figueiredo even more heated.

As for when it will happen, UFC president believes April or May is a likely date.

Who do you have winning in the rematch?