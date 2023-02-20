Exclusive | Brady Hiestand Talks Batgerel Danaa Matchup, Possible Rematch with Ricky Turcios: “I’d love to get that one back.”

One of the youngest fighters on the UFC roster, Brady ‘Bam-Bam’ Hiestand (6-2) is set to take on Batgerel Danaa at UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Allen on April 15th.

In anticipation of his first bout since November of 2022, Hiestand took the time to speak with Alex Lerman of LowKick MMA. During the interview, Brady analyzed his upcoming opponent and proposed the idea of a long-awaited rematch with TUF Season 29 Bantamweight winner Ricky Turcios.

Brady Hiestand’s Analysis of Opponent Bategrel Danaa

Following a Unanimous Decision win over Fernie Garcia in November, Brady Hiestand has been given a step up in competition within the stacked UFC Bantamweight division. Hiestand vs. Danaa is less than two months away, and Brady has certainly done his homework on his opponent:

“I think he’s a great fighter and he has really good standup… This is an important fight for him because he’s coming off a two-fight losing streak, but I don’t take anything away from him because he’s fought tough guys… I’m expecting him to come out hot, and [I’ll] be ready for some big overhand rights and some big left hooks… I feel like I’m going to stay measured… who knows, maybe I’ll take him down maybe I’ll stay standing, I guess we’ll have to wait and see.”

Brady Hiestand calls for TUF Finale Rematch with Ricky Turcios

Brady Hiestand burst onto the MMA scene during Season 29 of The Ultimate Fighter. At the young age of 21, Hiestand fought his way to the Bantamweight finale, where he took a questionable split decision loss to Ricky Turcios.

At such a young age, it’s hard not to plan for future opponents that will get him closer and closer to the top 15 rankings. When asked about desired opponents in the future, Hiestand responded:

“I’m always down to fight a lot of people, but I’m always down to rematch Ricky [Turcios]. I think that was a banger fight in The Ultimate Fighter finale, I was a little bit injured. I don’t like taking a loss you know; I’d love to get that one back.”



UFC fans can see Brady ‘Bam-Bam’ Hisetand back in action on April 15th vs. Batgerel Danaa at UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Allen. Brady looks to get closer to that top 15 in one of the most competitive divisions across MMA.

Watch the full interview with Brady Hiestand below: