Exclusive | Famed Coach Brad Pickett Breaks Down Volkanovski vs. Lopes Ahead of UFC 314 Showdown ‘I like this matchup’

Brad Pickett, a UK MMA veteran known for his tenure in the UFC and WEC, as well as his role as a coach at Great Britain Top Team, has shared his thoughts on this weekend’s UFC 314 main event between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes.

Brad Pickett Talks UFC 314 – Volkanovski vs. Lopes

Speaking candidly, with LowKickMMA’s TIm Wheaton courtesy of NetBet UFC Betting, Pickett offered a nuanced perspective on the matchup while reflecting on Volkanovski’s career trajectory.

“I love Volkanovski,” Brad Pickett said. “He’s been one of the most athletically gifted fighters throughout his career. His athleticism has played a huge role in his success. But as he’s getting older, he needs to rely more on technique, and that’s where I think he struggles a bit now.”

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 07: (L-R) Opponents Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes face off during the UFC 314 press conference at Michelob ULTRA Arena on March 07, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Brad Pickett acknowledged Volkanovski’s technical talents but suggested that age and hunger might be factors affecting his performance. “Don’t get me wrong, he has fantastic technique. But he’s a little bit slower now, and maybe he doesn’t have the same hunger he once did. He’s still a fantastic fighter, though,” Pickett added.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 13: Diego Lopes of Brazil poses on the scale during the UFC 306 at Riyadh Season Noche UFC Ceremonial Weigh-in at Sphere on September 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Turning to Diego Lopes, Pickett expressed enthusiasm about the challenger’s potential. “Diego Lopes is an exciting fighter, very good. I like this matchup; it’s intriguing.”

Pickett also highlighted the broader significance of the featherweight division, citing other notable fights on the card and recent developments in the weight class. “The 145-pound division feels kind of open right now,” he remarked. “You’ve got Bryce Mitchell fighting, plus Pitbull coming over from PFL, it’s a big card.”

While Pickett shared some reservations about Volkanovski’s current form, he made it clear that he hopes to see the champion prove him wrong in what promises to be a memorable bout.