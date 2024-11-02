Vogue Arabia’s November 2024 issue, titled “Made in Arabia,” features Algerian boxer Imane Khelif on its cover. Khelif, who won a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, faced controversy when her gender was questioned during her competition.

Imane Khelif on Vogue Arabia

The magazine cover story delves into Khelif’s background, revealing her humble beginnings in Tiaret, western Algeria. She shares her struggles, including selling bread on the roadside and collecting recyclables to fund her training. Ultimately, this would lead to her earning a gold medal in the Olympics.

Imane Khelif was the center of controversy during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games as her gender was brought into question. A story was misreported that she failed a gender test, which was false. No test occurred and the organization never disclosed what test they had done. People on social media were ready to attack a target. But, it was all false. As Chael Sonnen explained:

“Alleging that this Algerian boxer Imane Khelif had a test showing she had the XY chromosome, which would indicate biological maleness. But this is simply not true. The test never happened. The IBA never claimed such a test was done. “The claim that the boxer submitted a genetic test that came back with an XY chromosome—indicating that she is biologically male—is simply not true. The IBA, which initiated this whole controversy, never said such a test was done. They only mentioned that they found something, which was then appealed. “But if you care about the truth and the reality, I’ve just laid it out for you.“

Speaking to Vogue, she said: