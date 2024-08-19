Bokang Masunyane vs. Mansur Malachiev Booked for October 4 at ONE Fight Night 25

Breaking News: Exclusive to LowKickMMA, it has been revealed that Bokang Masunyane will face Mansur Malachiev on October 4 live from Bangkok, Thailand part of ONE Fight Night 25. This is set to be a three-round strawweight contender fight in MMA.

Bokang Masunyane vs. Mansur Malachiev

South Africa’s “Little Giant” Bokang Masunyane has bounced back from his lone career loss to world champion Jarred Brooks with consecutive victories in the competitive strawweight division. The 10-1 pro fighter made an impact on MMA audiences when he earned a stunning head-kick knockout against former title contender Rene Catalan.

As a boy growing up in South Africa, he had a challenging childhood, including time spent at Kids Haven, a charity for vulnerable youth. Bokang Masunyane picked up wrestling at the age of seven which would eventually lead to a medal in the Commonwealth Games.

Russia’s Mansur Malachiev has had an impressive run in ONE Championship with wins over top-ranked athletes such as Yosuke Saruta and Jeremy Miado. His lone career loss was to former division king Joshua Pacio. Otherwise, he has had a spotless record in MMA.

Malachiev hails from the Dagestan region of Russia and grew up competing in its famed wrestling schools. Before making his debut in ONE, he held the division title in the Khabib Nurmagomedov-owned Eagle FC.

Both Bokang Masunyane and Mansur Malachiev are looking to take a step closer to a title shot in the competitive strawweight division. Their MMA fight on October 4 at ONE Fight Night 25 is a must-win match for both men to earn a potential title shot.