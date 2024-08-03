Jarred Brooks lands ONE Championship crown, submits Gustavo Balart – ONE Fight Night 24

Former ONE Championship strawweight champion, Jarred Brooks can call himself a champion once more – albeit interim, laying waste to opponent, Gustavo Balart in quickfire fashion with a first round rear-naked choke in the main event of ONE Fight Night 24 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Brooks, a former undisputed strawweight champion under the banner of ONE Championship, headlined last night’s Lumpinee Stadium show in Thailand against Balart, with the former the only eligible party to win interim spoils after a pre-fight weight miss for his opponent.

Jarred Brooks gets it done in one. First round RNC for the Monkey God #ONEFightNight24 pic.twitter.com/ShwDQCETHP — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) August 3, 2024

And laying waste to Balart in the opening round, Jarred Brooks, an alum of the UFC, Bellator and Rizin FF – locked up a rear-naked choke with just 21-seconds remaining in the first frame, forcing a tap and crowing himself as the interim champion – to end the promotion’s Fight Night 24 event in Bangkok.

In the night’s co-headliner, Mayssa Bastos won the atomweight submission grappling crown against incumbent champion, Danielle Kelly over the course of 10 minutes – winning a unanimous decision victory in their one round matchup.

On a card littered with its fair share of decision matchups, two early clashes of the night provided some eye-catching first round finishes.

Landing a 49-second KO win in their Muay Thai matchup at the atomweight limit, Amy Pirnie laid waste to Yu Yau Pui, before Aliff Sor.Dechapan stopped Zakaria El Jamari inside two minutes with a blistering high-kick knockout win.

Below, catch all the highlights from Jarred Brooks submission over Gustavo Balart

BACK ON TOP 👑 Jarred Brooks submits Gustavo Balart in Round 1 to claim the ONE Interim Strawweight MMA World Championship!



Tune in to Prime Video and Sky Sports NOW to catch the rest of ONE Fight Night 24!#ONEFightNight24 | 🔴 Live Now

🇺🇸🇨🇦 Watch Live on Prime 👉… pic.twitter.com/5KcMhZ6Q4L — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) August 3, 2024