ONE Mark Of Greatness Results: Sam-A Claims Strawweight Kickboxing Title

ONE Championship closed the book on another year today (Fri. 6 December 2019) with ONE: Mark Of Greatness being the Singapore-based promotions final event of 2019. The 13-bout card, which took place inside the Axiata Arena in Kula Lumpur, Malaysia, saw two new inaugural champions crowned.

In the main event, Muay Thai veteran Sam-A Gaiyanghadao took on China’s Wang Junguang to see who would become the inaugural ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Champion. Sam-A started 2019 as the ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Champion, but after dropping the belt to England’s Jonathan Haggerty, the 36-year-old was keen to bounce back and finish the year with a new piece of gold around his waist.

In the co-main event, Russia’s Alaverdi Ramazanov and China’s Zhang Chenglong battled it out to become ONE’s inaugural Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion.

Check out LowKickMMA’s ONE: Mark Of Greatness results below.

Main Card:

Strawweight Kickboxing World Championship: Sam-A Gaiyanghadao def. Wang Junguang via Unanimous Decision

Bantamweight Kickboxing World Championship: Alaverdi Ramazanov def. Zhang Chenglong via Unanimous Decision

Women's Atomweight: Denice Zamboanga def. Jihin Radzuan via Unanimous Decision

Welterweight: Agilani Thani def. Dante Schiro via Split Decision

Flyweight: Reece McLaren def. Gurdarshan Mangat via RD1 Submission (rear naked-choke, 4:35)



Light Heavyweight Kickboxing: Andrei Stoica def. Anderson Silva via RD1 KO (1:57)

Strawweight: Bokang Masunyane def. Ryuto Sawada via Unanimous Decision

Prelims: