Off the back of his official ‘No Contest’ against Jared Gordon at UFC Vegas 71 last weekend, lightweight veteran, Bobby Green has issued a warning to promotional color-commentator, and former contender, Paul Felder, taking umbrage with his emotional commentary of his former teammate’s knockdown at the hands of Green.

Green, a staple of the promotion’s lightweight division, featured on the main card of UFC Vegas 71 last weekend against New York native, Gordon, fighting to an eventual official ‘No Contest’ after an accidental headbutt saw the latter dropped, before he was finished on the ground with follow-up strikes.

Complaining in emotional fashion regarding the stoppage and ‘No Contest’ ruling amid the accidental clash of heads, Felder was heard on air assuring the broadcast team that he was calm, as former Roufusport teammate, Gordon made his way back to his feet.

Taking issue with Felder’s incensed response to the stoppage, Bobby Green claimed that himself and the Philadelphia native would speak about things when they meet face to face.

“We’re going to have some words when I see him,” Bobby Green said of Paul Felder during an appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani. “I’m gonna wait until we see each other face to ace. When we see each other, he knows what time it is, too. It’s just like, bro, stop with all that emotional bullsh*t.”

Bobby Green hits out at UFC alum, Paul Felder

Replying to Green’s comments, Felder, a former perennial contender at the lightweight limit, claimed he was awaiting their confrontation.

“Look forward to it, king,” Paul Felder tweeted.

Look forward too it king https://t.co/EkE5gZPdSy — Paul Felder (@felderpaul) April 24, 2023

“I understand the criticism,” Paul Felder tweeted. “I got emotional. It was a friend. But it was also a pretty awful clash of heads that almost resulted in a TKO. I respect (Bobby) Green as a fighter. I do apologize for letting my emotions into play, but there is no need for threats. You don’t have to like me.”