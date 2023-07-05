UFC lightweight Dan Hooker open to potential clash with rising star and ‘f*****g dweeb’, Arman Tsarukyan.
This weekend, Hooker will hope to build on his recent win over Claudio Puelles, the 33-year-old will take on the rising Jalin Turner at UFC 290. While Hooker has had mixed results over the past few years, going 2-4 since July of 2020 when he took on Dustin Poirier, a win over Turner would be big, and could set him up for a big opportunity.
Should he win, Hooker says he would be open to a bout with fellow 155lber’, Tsarukyan, who Hooker claims is a ‘dweeb’. Talking to Submission Radio, Hooker spoke on Tsaukyan, who has called out seemingly the entire division by now.
“Bro, I’ll fight — yous already know I’ll fight absolutely anyone they put in front of me,” Hooker said. “If that’s the next thing, that’s the next thing. He’s a f*cking dweeb though. I don’t think I’d get to the fight without kicking him into the press conference. I don’t have too many kind words for him.” (H / T MMA News)
Should Dan Hooker Face Arman Tsarukyan?
Over his UFC tenure, Hooker has garnered a reputation for leaving it all out there and putting on exciting fights against the likes of Paul Felder and Poirier. Should he be victorious, Hooker could be a fun test for Tsarukyan and would be useful in terms of name value.
At just 26-year-old, Tsarukyan is already ranked no.8 and with his fantastic displays inside the Octagon, has supposedly fought it particularly difficult to find opponents. He brings great wrestling, and a quality everywhere else and is tipped to be one of the leading contenders in the future of the division.
Who would win if they fought, Dan Hooker or Arman Tsarukyan?