Bo Nickal calls for a spot on UFC 322 prelims for return fight

UFC star Bo Nickal has declared that he wants a spot on the prelims for the upcoming UFC 322 event at Madison Square Garden.

As we know, Bo Nickal is considered to be a really promising talent in the world of mixed martial arts. Upon entering the Ultimate Fighting Championship, he was being positioned as someone who could be a future world champion – and a lot of folks still hold that belief. With that being said, it certainly feels like some of the shine has come off him in the last twelve months or so.

One of the primary reasons for that, of course, is because Bo Nickal lost his last fight to Reinier de Ridder. It was a fairly one-sided affair and Bo wound up getting finished pretty convincingly, and now, RDR is in a position where he’s probably one win away from a world title shot of his own. Naturally, Nickal wants to get back on the horse and try to battle his way back into the win column.

In order to do that, the UFC needs to be smart about Bo Nickal’s progress and how they’re going to book him moving forward. We aren’t saying they need to feed him easy opponents, but perhaps they overestimated what he’d be able to do against someone on the level of de Ridder.

In a recent tweet, Bo Nickal made it crystal clear that he wants to get back to work – and he wants to do so on the prelims of UFC 322 later this year.

Get me on early prelims 👌🏻 https://t.co/UsMEnybKlu — Bo Nickal (@NoBickal) August 29, 2025

Nickal isn’t going to be immediately rushed back into prominent positions, but there’s no denying that a lot of people are very interested to see how he performs in his next bout.