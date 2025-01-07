7-0 Bo Nickal Will Only Face Incredible Khamzat Chimaev for a UFC Championship: “It Has to Be for the Title”

Bo Nickal is eager to face Khamzat Chimaev in the future – but in his mind, it has to be for a UFC world championship.

Everybody knows that Bo Nickal is a confident fighter. He may be fairly new on the scene, but he believes in his heart that he is destined to become a world champion in mixed martial arts. While he may not be a top contender right now, he certainly carries himself like one.

Someone who he clearly wants to fight is none other than Khamzat Chimaev. ‘Borz’ is on the verge of earning a title opportunity himself, courtesy of his incredible unbeaten run thus far in the UFC.

In a recent interview, Bo Nickal made it crystal clear that he’s still aiming to battle Chimaev, under a very specific set of circumstances.

Bo Nickal wants future title fight vs Khamzat Chimaev

“That’s the fight I’ve been wanting for a long time. And, you know, we’ll make it happen. I think that, uh, it’s just like that fight is massive. And, you know, it’s been talked about since I first started MMA. So, I feel like the proper circumstance is for the belt. Like, it has to be for the belt in my mind.”

Bo Nickal will do everything in his power to achieve his ultimate goal of becoming a world champion. With that being said, they don’t come much tougher than Khamzat Chimaev. He’s one of the very best the UFC has to offer right now, and you can bet this would be one of the most anticipated fights of the year if it came to fruition.

For now, though, it’s all about building up Nickal’s star power. In that department, the promotion has been moving things along quite nicely, and it’ll be interesting to see where things go from here.