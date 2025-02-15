Andre Petroski Upsets Rodolfo Vieira in Entertaining Firefight – UFC Vegas 102 Highlights

Andre Petroski scored a sizeable upset at UFC Vegas 102, earning a unanimous decision victory over the heavily favored Rodolfo Vieira.

Despite being a battle of two world-class grapplers, the opening round was contested primarily on the feet. However, that was not for a lack of trying, particularly on Vieira’s part who launched his first takedown attempt 90 seconds into the scrap, only to get met with a check left that momentarily put him on the mat.

Vieira tried a couple more times to get Petroski down, but couldn’t complete any of his four takedown attempts in the first.

While Vieira continued to struggle with the takedowns in the second stanza, his hands proved more than capable of going toe-to-toe with Petroski. Throughout the round, Vieira pumped his jab and lit up his opponent with some well-timed combinations.

With the fight potentially even, Petroski started to open up a bit more in the third. That resulted in him surrendering his first takedown of the fight, but Petroski quickly scrambled back to his feet and bloodied Vieira with a big one-two. Vieira shot in for a last-minute takedown but was unable to finish it before the final horn.

Official Result: Andre Petroski def. Rodolfo Vieira via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

check out highlights from Rodolfo Vieira vs. Andre Petroski at UFC Vegas 102:

Oficial, Andre Petroski derrota a Rodolfo Vieira por decisión unánime 👏 #UFCVegas102 pic.twitter.com/KJxNcq0fuS — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) February 16, 2025

Andre Petroski calls out Bo Nickal after his win 👀



🗣️ “WHERE IS BO NICKAL! WHERE IS HE AT!”#UFCVegas102 #UFC #MMA



pic.twitter.com/fKXfrFCoS8 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) February 16, 2025