BJJ Grappling Great SLAMS Mikey Musumeci — Why He’s Likely to Turn off New Fans

Craig Jones is not a fan of Mikey Musumeci’s style.

After making history at ONE Championship’s first-ever flyweight submission grappling world titleholder, Musumeci signed with the UFC earlier this year, helping to spearhead the promotion’s expansion into competitive jiu-jitsu. However, not everyone thinks ‘Darth Rigatoni’ is the guy to bring new fans into the sport.

During a recent interview with former UFC and ONE flyweight king Demetrious Johnson, Jones suggested that Musumeci’s systematic approach to matches is unlikely to bring the excitement people are looking for.

“I think Mikey’s style is kind of boring,” Jones said. “Like, it’s very mechanical and predictable to me. People say he’s super technical, but at the same time, I find it somewhat lacking in creativity or dynamism. It’s like watching the same system over and over—it just doesn’t excite me in a competitive match.”

Mikey Musumeci Makes Waves in the UFC Following Impressive ONE run

During his run in ONE, Musumeci earned highlight-reel finishes against grappling legends like Masakazu Imanari and Shinya Aoki. He also choked out former ONE strawweight MMA world titleholder Jarred Brooks in 2023.

After accomplishing all that he could in the Singapore-based organization, Musumeci signed an exclusive deal with the UFC in November 2024. He made his promotional debut at UFC Fight Pass Invitational 9 on December 5, 2024, defeating Felipe Machado via decision.

Six months later, he scored a heel-hook submission victory over Rerisson Gabriel at UFC BJJ 1 to become the inaugural UFC BJJ bantamweight champion.