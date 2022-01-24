ESPN Analyst and former UFC Middleweight Champion, Michael Bisping didn’t seem to be a fan of Jon Jones’s Twitter antics during UFC 270.

Jones took to the social media platform during the main event and voiced his opinion on the heavyweight unification fight between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane. He went on to state that he would be able to break even more MMA records amid the current state of the current Heavyweight division.

If this is the Apex of heavyweight fighting, I’m excited about it. Got some more records to break — BONY (@JonnyBones) January 23, 2022

During Bisping’s latest episode of his ‘Believe You Me’ Podcast he questioned Jones’s level of respect and asked the former UFC number one pound-for-pound fighter to “stop tweeting and start fighting”.

“Jon Jones tweeting there, inserting himself once again. As I said last night, stop tweeting and start fighting. Listen, I’m a fan of Jones. You know, but you’re not competing… You’re not putting it on the line so to sit there on the sidelines and talk a little bit of sh**… I get it. He’s entitled to do that. Anyone can jump on Twitter but it isn’t the best look. You moved up from light heavyweight, what was it two years ago now? It’s been a while since his last fight,” said Bisping. (Transcribed by SportsKeeda)

‘Bones’ decided to relinquish his Light Heavyweight belt in 2020 so he could prepare for his jump up to Heavyweight, in hopes of becoming a two-division champion. To which he admitted it would “take some time.”

I vacated the light heavyweight championship because I knew my heavyweight goals were going to take some time. I wasn’t going to play games with the contenders and make people fight interim championship belts. There’s little rest on the throne — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 28, 2020

Henry Cejudo applauds Jon Jones as he names him his ‘GOAT’ of MMA

After Jones was suspended from long-time gym ‘JacksonWink’ by co-founder and coach Mike Winklejohn. The former 205lb Champ began to train alongside, Henry Cejudo, Davison Figueiredo, Zhang Weili, and Head Coach Eddie Cha – just to name a few – at Fight Ready gym in Arizona.

New workout partner, Cejudo praised Jones for his elite-level MMA IQ and ability during a recent interview on the ‘Weighing In podcast’. ‘Triple C’ claimed Jones is the best MMA fighter of all-time. Demetrious Johnson comes in second place according to Cejudo.

“I tell you what, man. That dude is a gifted a** human, bro. Like as a fighter you know what I mean. It’s like this dude has natural abilities. I am a lightweight and I can’t even see that he just threw. You are a heavyweight… Jon’s a competitor. He wants to put a stamp on top of a stamp. He is already the GOAT in the sport of mixed martial arts. There’s nobody there. I think the second person that comes behind him is Demetrious Johnson just based on his title defenses… Jones is in a mountain of his own,” said Cejudo.

Do you think Jon Jones will have success at heavyweight?

