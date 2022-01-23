Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones wasn’t exactly impressed with heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou’s win over Ciryl Gane at UFC 270.

Ngannou and Gane went to battle in the UFC 270 main event in arguably the most highly anticipated heavyweight fight in recent memory. While the fight itself didn’t live up to expectations, Ngannou used the opportunity to showcase his improved wrestling skills.

Jones and Ngannou were widely expected to face-off last year, but negotiations never materialized. After Ngannou earned the unanimous decision win over Gane, Jones tweeted at the heavyweight champion and mocked the idea of a fight.

Jon Jones Left Unimpressed By Francis Ngannou

Lol Shit I may just enjoy retirement — BONY (@JonnyBones) January 23, 2022

If this is the Apex of heavyweight fighting, I’m excited about it. Got some more records to break — BONY (@JonnyBones) January 23, 2022

Jones has been sidelined since early 2020 after vacating the light heavyweight title following his win over Dominick Reyes. He has been dealing with the UFC regarding a new contract along with building his physique for the move to heavyweight.

Jones has been at odds with the UFC brass for years as the two sides negotiate a new contract. Jones allegedly wanted a big pay raise to face Ngannou last year, which is allegedly why the fight never came to fruition.

With the win over Gane, Ngannou remains the UFC’s heavyweight champion and could face Jones next. It’s unclear if UFC president Dana White will go ahead with the fight as he and Ngannou continue to be far apart on talks of a new contract.

Ngannou has also alluded to a possible move to boxing, as he’s gone back and forth on social media with heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. Ngannou also claimed that he came into UFC 270 with a serious knee injury, and it’s unclear if he’ll take time off to recover and possibly get a surgery done.

For now, the Jones/Ngannou saga continues, and it’s still questionable whether or not we’ll see these two giants go to battle in the octagon.

Do you think we’ll see Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou next?

