Ricardo Lamas will remain on Saturday’s UFC Vegas 8 card.

Originally, Lamas was expected to fight jiu-jitsu wizard Ryan Hall. It was a very intriguing matchup, but it was reported Hall withdrew from the fight. The promotion was searching for a replacement opponent and on Sunday night, Bill Algeo announced on FaceBook he has signed to the UFC and will fight Lamas on short notice.

Ricardo Lamas has not fought since he suffered a first-round TKO loss to Calvin Kattar at UFC 238. In the loss, he sustained a broken jaw and was healing the injuries.

The 38-year-old is just 1-3 in his last four with a win over Darren Elkins and a split decision loss to Mirsad Bektic and knockout loss to Josh Emmett. Lamas has been a perennial top-15 contender and has notable wins over Charles Oliveira, Jason Knight, and Diego Sanchez.

Bill Algeo, meanwhile, has had two tries at earning a UFC contract but came up short. In 2017 he was taking on Jared Gordon at CFFC 63 which was an episode of Dana White Looking For a Fight. Unfortunately for Algeo he suffered a decision loss and had to remain on the regional scenes. He then rattled off four straight wins and fought Brendan Loughnane on the Contender Series and lost by decision.

Algeo is currently 13-4 and coming off a decision win over Tim Dooling at CFFC 83 on August 13 to return to the win column after the loss to Loughnane last summer.

The latest lineup for UFC Vegas 8 is as follows:

Anthony Smith vs. Aleksandar Rakic

Robbie Lawler vs. Neil Magny

Alexa Grasso vs. Ji Yeon Kim

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Ion Cutelaba

Impa Kasanganay vs. Maki Pitolo

Bill Algeo vs. Ricardo Lamas

Hannah Cifers vs. Mallory Martin

Zak Cummings vs. Alessio Di Chirico

Alex Caceres vs. Giga Chikadze

Polyana Viana vs. Emily Whitmire

Christian Aguilera vs. Sean Brady

Who do you think will win, Ricardo Lamas or Bill Algeo?