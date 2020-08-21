Featherweight contender Ryan Hall has been forced out of his fight against Ricardo Lamas on August 29 according to John Morgan of MMA Junkie who took to social media to break the news, he wrote.

“Rough news for the hardcores: Ryan Hall is out of his Aug. 29 fight with Ricardo Lamas. Replacement currently sought, but will likely need to be U.S. citizen or someone with work visa due to current restrictions. Anyone game for Lamas on short notice?!?!?”

The UFC is currently looking for a replacement opponent to face off against Lamas next weekend. However due to the short-notice and COVID-19 restrictions whoever replaces Hall must be a U.S citizen or have an active working VISA in the States.

Hall who was pulled from this fight for undisclosed reasons hasn’t fought in over a year. The submission specialist picked up a unanimous decision win over Darren Elkins at UFC Sacramento in June 2019.

Lamas hasn’t fought since suffering a TKO loss to Calvin Kattar at UFC 238 in June 2019. The former UFC title challenger has lost three of his last four fights and is currently outside of the featherweight top 15.

UFC Vegas 8 Full Card

Anthony Smith vs. Aleksandar Rakic

Robbie Lawler vs. Neil Magny

Alexa Grasso vs. Ji Yeon Kim

Ricardo Lamas vs. opponent TBA

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Ion Cutelaba

Impa Kasanganay vs. Maki Pitolo

Hannah Cifers vs. Mallory Martin

Zak Cummings vs. Alessio Di Chirico

Alex Caceres vs. Giga Chikadze

Polyana Viana vs. Emily Whitmire

Christian Aguilera vs. Sean Brady