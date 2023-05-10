Bi Nguyen revealed details regarding an uncomfortable run-in she had with mixed martial arts coach Eric Albarracin at a Las Vegas hotspot.

‘Killer Bee’ recently made her professional boxing debut under the Gamebred Boxing banner last month, securing a win over Andy Nguyen. Prior to that, Bi Nguyen competed in the Asia-based promotion ONE Championship and squared off with some of the organization’s top stars, including Stamp Fairtex.

On Wednesday, Bi Nguyen made an in-studio appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani to discuss her time with ONE, her appearance on the long-running reality series Survivor, and her plans for the future. During their conversation, Nguyen revealed that Eric Albarracin, the coach of former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo and middleweight contender Paulo Costa, touched her inappropriately while at a nightclub. “I’ve had run-ins with that guy,” Nguyen said before elaborating on her comment.

“We don’t have any relationship now, but I’ve had a bad run-in with him in Vegas for sure,” Nguyen continued.

“He was drunk. We were at a club. We were at Hakkasan together and he grabbed my arm and then he like, touched my butt,” Nguyen revealed. “And I was like, ‘Should I do something?’ And I didn’t, but I’m down to be cool with him, but that was a bad run-in with him.”

Albarracin, known by many as ‘Captain Eric’, is a retired American wrestler who captured a silver medal at the Pan American Championships and the Military World Wrestling Championships. He previously appeared as a coach on The Ultimate Fighter: Brazil 2 and The Ultimate Fighter: Brazil 3.

Bi Nguyen Transitions from Mixed Martial Artist to Combat Sports Management

While Bi Nguyen intends on continuing her combat sports career on a limited basis, including a potential foray into bare-knuckle MMA, ‘Killer Bee’ is currently transitioning into combat sports management full-time.

“I represented myself for most of my career after I had one manager and I let them go and I represented myself,” Nguyen said. “I got myself on TV. I got myself on all kinds of different things that a lot of fighters don’t think about. I knew if I could do it myself, I could do it much better for fighters. And towards the end, my record wasn’t going so well and I was still making more money and doing things outside than somebody who’s 6-0 like Erin Blanchfield. So I was like, if I can do that with my career, I can do much more with theirs.”

