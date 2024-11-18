Fur Coat and Face-Offs – Tom Aspinall’s Encounter with Jon Jones’ Super Bowl Winning Brothers at UFC 309

Tom Aspinall ran into Jon Jones’ brothers Arthur and Chandler at UFC 309 in what proved to be an awkward encounter.

Last weekend, Tom Aspinall was sat in the front row to see Jon Jones defend his UFC heavyweight championship against Stipe Miocic. In the end, Jones got the job done fairly decisively – but we didn’t get the chance to see Aspinall enter the cage for a confrontation with the undisputed champion.

Instead, Jon was hesitant to confirm whether or not he’d actually fight Tom now that he’d managed to get through Stipe. In the post-fight press conference, the champion reiterated that he isn’t particularly interested in colliding with the Englishman.

During the event itself, when Tom Aspinall went to sit in his seat for the main event, he actually ran into two notable faces: Jon Jones’ brothers.

Tom Aspinall runs into Arthur and Chandler

As we know, both of Jon’s brothers have enjoyed great success in the National Football League. On Saturday, they were there to support their brother as he continued to add to his increasingly epic legacy in mixed martial arts.

At the same time, it seemed from the footage above like they knew exactly who Tom Aspinall was. It makes sense, given that he’s been one of the most talked about fighters during fight week – even though he’s not actually part of the card.

Regardless of whether or not you’re interested in seeing this title unification fight, nobody can deny that Jon Jones has gone about this in a strange way. Some believe that he was simply dismissing Aspinall in order to build up the anticipation for their fight even further.

Still, if that was the case, you’d have thought he would have taken the opportunity to square off with him in the octagon after beating Stipe. Hopefully, we get the chance to see it down the road.

